Over 200 KSRTC buses ferry migrant workers

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) on Monday and Tuesday operated over 200 buses from Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts to the northern parts of the State to ferry migrant workers, amid chaos and confusion.

While 73 buses were operated from Mangaluru, 83 buses were operated from different parts of Dakshina Kannada and 56 buses were operated from Udupi district, according to a senior KSRTC official.

The corporation would operate services for two more days as per the direction of Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa.

Chaos prevailed at Bangra Kulur from where the corporation operated its buses from Mangaluru to North Karnataka districts.

Sources said that the district administration had asked the corporation to operate services from its Bejai terminal itself. However, KSRTC said that such a measure would result in chaos and instead, suggested the open space at Bangra Kulur from where it could run these special services.

Neither was there any registration of workers nor any identification. Everyone, including workers, students and the general public, thronged the boarding points and the corporation had no choice but to ferry them, the sources noted.