Over 17,000 people vaccinated

Having vaccinated over 17,000 people with COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, the Dakshina Kannada district administration has planned to reach out to more people on the second day of the mega vaccination drive on Saturday.

During a meeting chaired by Corporation Commissioner Akshy Sridhar here on Friday, each one of the officials and other corporation personnel have been asked to inspire at least 30 people to get vaccinated on Saturday.

Owners of hotels, malls and educational institutions have been asked to send employees who are yet to complete their vaccination schedule to nearby government health facilities on Saturday, said COVID Nodal Officer H. Ashok.

District Health and Family Welfare Officer M. Kishore Kumar said that there are about three lakh people in the district who are yet to be vaccinated. It includes 1.7 lakh people who have to take their first dose and 1.3 lakh people their second dose. Mega vaccination drives are being held to reach out to these people at the earliest, he said.

On Friday morning, 60 people who had come for work to the Corporation office were vaccinated by personnel who were part of the mobile vaccination team.

This team vaccinated people at Navabharat Circle, State Bank Circle, City Market and a few other places also.

NSS volunteers and other college students joined the health personnel in visiting houses across the district and vaccinating people. A total of 17,823 people were vaccinated taking the total number of vaccine recipients in Dakshina Kannada to 25,86,785.

In Udupi district, a total of 12,326 received the vaccine taking the total number vaccinated to 15,99,347.