Over 15,000 tonnes sand available in non-CRZ area

The Dakshina Kannada district administration on Thursday said that over 15,000 tonnes of sand were available at different stockyards in non-Coastal Regulation Zones areas of the district with contracts being awarded for 15 sand blocks.

Having fixed the market value of sand in different stockyards, Deputy Commissioner K.V Rajendra said that general the public may directly get in touch with the contractors to buy the required sand.

A press release here gave the name of the contractor, contact number, quantity of sand available and market price in each block: Badagabellur village, Bantwal taluk, Phalguni, Chandrahas, 9964277142, 50 tonnes, ₹ 1,000; Kadeshivalaya, Netravathi, Charan Kumar, 9343564043, 12,000 tonnes, ₹ 1,100; Patrame, Belthangady taluk, Netravathi, K.A. Joy, 9611994991, 500 tonnes, ₹ 1,100; Thekkar Block 1, Netravathi, B. Adam, 8970580311, 500 tonnes, ₹ 700-₹ 1,000.

Baraya Block 1, Netravathi, Thaniyappa, 9731156744, 100 tonnes, ₹ 600; Baraya Block 2, Netravathi, P. Ibrahim, 9448328137, 150 tonnes, ₹ 909; Alankaru Block 2, Puttur taluk, Kumaradhara, E. Krishnamurthy, 9972023336, 300 tonnes, ₹ 1,100; Savanur Block 2, Kumaradhara, K. Chinnappa, 9900677989, 70 tonnes, ₹ 1,050.

Perabe Block 1, Kumaradhara, Monappa Gowda, 9481016196, 170 tonnes, ₹ 800; Perabe Block 2, Kumaradhara, P.P. Ilyas, 9741882254, 1,000 tonnes, ₹ 1,000; Kenya Block 1, Sullia taluk, Kumaradhara, K. Subrahmanya, 9880396816, 50 tonnes, ₹ 900 and Kulavoor village, Mangaluru taluk, Phalguni, Praveen Alva, 9880980933, 200 tonnes, ₹ 1,000.