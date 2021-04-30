Over 1,000 units of blood collected in city

MANGALURU

30 April 2021 20:31 IST

Responding to a call for blood donation, a good number of youth turned up at the blood donation camp organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party in the city and Bantwal on Friday.

Nearly 1,000 units of blood was collected at the blood donation camp organised at the TV Ramana Pai Conventional Hall in the city. The camp was organised jointly by the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Mangaluru South Assembly unit and Sevanjali Trust.

BJP Mangaluru South Unit president Vijaykumar Shetty said that after the call by the State unit president Nalin Kumar Kateel, party activists, right at the booth level, were asked to mobilise volunteers for blood donation. Buses and tempos were provided to bring volunteers from their places and drop them back after blood donation.

Indian Red Cross and Kasturba Medical College, Mangaluru, provided 25 beds each for the camp. After registration and preliminary check by doctors, the donors were allowed to donate blood. Donors sported face masks and maintained social distancing, Mr. Shetty said.

Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyas Kamath said that with the fourth phase of vaccination for those aged between 18 and 44 set to commence shortly, concerns were expressed about their inability to donate blood for about three months after the first dose. This could lead to blood scarcity, which one could least afford when COVID-19 cases were surging.

As a good number of volunteers turned up after the party’s call, organisers had to send back about 100 volunteers to avoid crowding.

Mr. Kateel inaugurated the camp attended by Mangaluru Mayor Premanand Shetty, Karnataka Fisheries Development Corporation Chairman Nitin Kumar, Chairman of Mysore Electrical Industries Limited Santosh Rai Boliyar and BJP district president Sudershan M.

BJP Yuva Morcha activists conducted blood donation camp on the Bantwal Taluk Hospital premises. Another camp was organised on the Sri Rama Vidya Kendra premises in Kalladka near Bantwal.