Over 1,000 take part in 15-hour yoga session at Yenepoya

A day ahead of International Day of Yoga, Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) organised a marathon yoga teaching lasting 15 hours on its premises in Deralakatte here on Friday. More than 1,000 persons practised yoga in 10 batches.

According to yoga teacher Kushalappa Gowda N., who is also a junior research fellow at the deemed to be university, the participants were taught 16 asanas, three pranayamas, meditation and relaxation.

Teaching sessions, which began at 5 a.m., ended at 8 p.m., he said.

Each session lasted one hour and 30 minutes. Each batch had over 100 participants. Teaching was imparted as per guidelines of the Department of AYUSH, he said. The participants were given free study material which will help them continue with their yoga practice on a daily basis.

Speaking at the inaugural session, Sateesh Kumar Bhandary, Vice-Chancellor, Nitte (Deemed to be University), said that practising yoga daily helped in reducing stress and avoiding lifestyle diseases. “Now, it is a prescription for a meaningful and purposeful life,” he said.

Shoba Rani, AYUSH Department official, said that the theme for the International Yoga Day 2019 is “Love your heart”.

Vijayakumar M., Vice-Chancellor, Yenepoya (Deemed to be University), said that one can practice yoga for at least one hour in a day.