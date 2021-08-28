Over ₹1,000 crore MLA area funds remain unused: Kageri

Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri at a meeting with elected representatives and district administration officials at the Circuit House in Mangaluru on Friday.

MANGALURU

28 August 2021 00:13 IST

Expressing concern over ₹1,000 crore MLA Area Development Funds remaining unutilised across the State, Speaker Vishweshar Hegde Kageri said here on Friday that he is making efforts to ensure that the funds are utilised at the earliest for welfare projects.

Talking to reporters, Mr. Kageri said that ₹2 crore is given to an MLA every year for taking up projects in his constituency. Earlier, the Deputy Commissioner was overseeing implementation of these projects and since last year, Assistant Commissioners have been made in-charge. “But I still see funds remaining unutilised,” he said and added that ₹23 crore remained unutilised in Dakshina Kannada.

Mr. Kageri said that he has been working on utilisation of MLA Area Development Funds since the last two years. “I am concerned about the money sanctioned by the State government remaining unutilised,” he said.

There are many reasons for delay in utilisation of the amount. In some cases, there is a delay in giving the work estimate and in others, delay is caused due to administrative actions of the implementing agencies. In the projects that are completed, there has been technical glitches in uploading information delaying third party inspection and release of money to the contractor concerned.

While asking Assistant Commissioners to take active interest in utilisation of funds, Mr. Kageri said that he has sought a report from Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner in a week’s time about specific issues concerning non-utilisation of ₹23 crore.

Session

Mr. Kageri said that he has written to all Ministers and MLAs to attend the 10-day legislature session that starts on September 13. The Ministers have been told to submit by September 5 the Bills that are to be placed before the Legislative Assembly.

Asking legislators to behave in a better way in the legislature, Mr. Kageri said that he is trying his best to ensure orderly conduct of legislators and not to have pandemonium like the one seen recently in the Rajya Sabha.