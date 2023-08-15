Over 1,000 acres in Uppuru, Yellur, Santhru villages inspected for building new industrial areas in Udupi district, says Laxmi Hebbalkar

August 15, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - MANGALURU

Minister for Women and Child Development, Welfare of Persons with Disabilities and Senior Citizens Laxmi Hebbalkar said on Tuesday that the government will build new industrial areas at Uppuru, Yelluru, Santhru, Kerebettu, Shivapura, and Nitte villages in Udupi district and over 1,000 acres have been inspected in these villages for the purpose.

In her Independence Day address at Mahatma Gandhi stadium, Ajjarakadu in Udupi, she said that 100 acres of land at Uppuru village in Brahmavar taluk and 941.98 acres in Yellur and Santhur villages in Kaup taluk have been inspected for establishing new industrial areas.

In addition, the government has acquired 113.59 acres in Kerebettu and Shivapura villages in Hebri taluk and 50.42 acres in Nitte village in Karkala taluk for establishing new industrial areas.

Ms. Hebbalkar, who is in charge of Udupi district, said that the government will allow use of farm land up to two acres for industrial purpose without land conversion. Suitable amendment has been made in the Karnataka Land Revenue Act, 1964 for the same purpose.

She said that a task force is being constituted for developing tourism in the coastal districts of Uttara Kannada, Udupi, and Dakshina Kannada.

Fisheries

The Minister said that fish production in Udupi district stood at 2.65 lakh tonnes, worth ₹2,063 crore, during 2022-23. Udupi occupied second place in fish production in the State. The government has hiked the ceiling of interest-free bank loan limit advanced to fisherwomen from ₹50,000 to ₹3 lakh.

The quantity of subsidised diesel sold to fishing boats has been hiked from 1.50 lakh KL to 2 lakh KL. In addition, fishermen will be given ₹50,000 subsidy for upgrading kerosene operated engines as petrol/diesel operated engines.

Guarantees

Referring to the Shakti scheme of free travel to women in government buses, she said that 11,14,487 women have used the facility in Udupi district so far. The government spent ₹4.1 crore for this travel.

She said that of 2.56 lakh families in Udupi district, women heads of more than two lakh families have enrolled for the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, thus achieving over 73 % registration.

The Minister said that of over 3.15 lakh eligible domestic electricity consumers in the district over 2.56 lakh consumers have been issued with free bills so far. There is no last date to apply for this Gruha Jyothi scheme.