Over 100-year-old renovated Customs House inaugurated at Old Port

A. K. Jyotishi, Chief Commissioner of Customs, Bengaluru Zone, inaugurated the 133-year-old restored Custom House at the Old Port, Bunder, here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Jyotishi said that restoring more than a century-old building is not an easy task. He suggested that the Customs officials formulate a plan to use the renovated building also as a museum, to preserve old articles linked not just to the department but also to the region. With this, the Custom House could be promoted as a tourist spot in the city, Mr. Jyotishi said.

Parag C. Borkar, Commissioner of Customs, Mangaluru, recalled that most of the erstwhile Custom Houses in the country were located on the banks of rivers for the easy loading of goods and completing Customs formalities.

M. Subramanyam, former Commissioner of Customs, Mangaluru, and now Commissioner of Customs, GST Audit, Bengaluru, under whose leadership the project of renovating the semi-dilapidated building had begun, said that he was inspired by the spirit of Mangaluru to take up the project. The spirit of Mangaluru brought every Mangalorean, no matter where he is placed in the world, to visit his roots on different occasions.

He thanked the district administration, the Port authorities, the Mangaluru City Corporation and the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) for their assistance in completing the project.

S.N. Rai, Chief Engineer, CPWD, Bengaluru, and Imamuddin Ahmad, Additional Commissioner of Customs, Mangaluru, spoke.

A documentary showcasing the history of Mangaluru and the importance of Customs in trade and development of the region from ancient times was screened.