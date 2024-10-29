Over 100 sanitation workers screened for cancer in Mangaluru

Over 100 sanitation workers of Mangaluru City Corporation underwent free screening for cancer at a programme organised by Mangaluru Customs Commissionerate in association with the Indian Cancer Society and other organisations in the city on Tuesday.

The screening was held on the premises of Canara Organisation for Development and Peace (CODP) at Nanthoor in the afternoon. The workers were also enlightened on cancers and symptoms.

Doctors, nurses and medical staff from Indiana Cancer Centre conducted the screening, M. Rameshchandra, Assistant Commissioner, Mangaluru Customs Commissionerate, said in a release.

Speaking on the occasion, Mushaqueer Hussain, Chief Dental Health officer at Government Wenlock Hospital, Mangaluru, said that the main cause of oral and lung cancer is chewing tobacco or gutka and paan and that smoking and consumption of alcohol should be avoided to prevent cancer.

Ramnath Shenoy, a doctor at TATA Memorial Hospital, Mumbai and Consultant Medical Oncologist, Indiana Cancer Centre, Mangaluru, said that 12 types of cancers can be avoided if one abstains from smoking and alcohol. Many cancers are treatable if detected early. He elaborated on facts and myths surrounding cancer.

Sangeetha K., a doctor from the Gujarat Cancer and Research Institute, Ahmedabad, and a Consultant Gynaecologist at Indiana Cancer Centre, spoke on different types of cancer in women and early detection. She said that breast cancer was the leading cancer among women and the next was cervical cancer.

The Commissionerate organised different programmes as part of ‘Swachhta Hi Seva’ fortnight observed from September 17 to October 2.