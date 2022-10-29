Over 100 boats take part in Koti Kanta Gayana mid-sea in Udupi

​Koti Kanta Gayana onboard boats amid sea in Malpe, Udupi, ​on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Koti Kanta Gayana programme organised by Udupi district administration mid-sea off Malpe coast had a special attraction with the participation of more than 100 boats.

Deputy Commissioner of Udupi M. Kurma Rao, who was onboard a boat, said that it was an enthralling experience of a lifetime.

He said that the participation of fishermen with their boats in the event deserved kudos. The event was successfully organised in Udupi with the active participation of various leaders, organisations and the public, he said and added that Kannada and Culture Minister V. Sunil Kumar had chalked out the State-wide programme by chairing several preparatory meetings.

The gayana was also held at the Deputy Commissioner’s office complex, Rajatadri, Mahatma Gandhi District Stadium, Ajjarakad, Industrial Area, Manipal, Gandhi Maidan, Kundapur and on St. Mary’s Island.

At MAHE, more than 5,000 students of paramedical courses participated as the event was held at Manipal Greens. Udupi MLA K. Raghupati Bhat and MAHE Pro-Chancellor H.S. Ballal were present.

Students of Madhwa Vadiraja Institute of Technology and Management, Bantakal, presented group songs.

Meanwhile, a press release from Kerala Cultural and Social Centre, Udupi, stated that the centre will organise a function to celebrate Rajyotsava and Kerala Piravi at the Conference Hall of Sonia Clinic, Syndicate Circle, Manipal, on November 1.

Scholars, litterateurs, teachers and students of Kannada and Malayalam can attend and speak on the importance and significance of languages, it said.