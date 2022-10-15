Over 10 countries have evinced interest to house IITs, says Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

The Hindu Bureau MANGALURU
October 15, 2022 18:42 IST

Union Minister for Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan said here on Saturday that over 10 countries have evinced an interest in housing an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT).

“Diplomatic issues are involved for opening IITs in foreign countries. The process of addressing them has begun. I am confident that in the next two years, some countries will have campuses of our IIT in their places,” he told reporters at a press conference at the National Institute of Technology - Karnataka (NIT-K), Surathkal.

Stating that the new development is the recognition of India’s technology and knowledge power, the Union Minister said the IIT is now a big reassuring brand.

“It has set a standard for technology and education,” he said.

Expressing satisfaction in the progress made in the implementation of the National Education Policy - 2020, Mr. Pradhan said all State governments, universities, and even private players in education are working in their own verticals in implementation of NEP.

“The entire country is in a momentum mode (in the implementation of NEP),” he said. At the federal level, his Ministry was taking confidence of all bodies in NEP implementation, he added.

The Minister said that it is a challenge to have engineering, medical, law, and other professional courses in regional languages. But a beginning has been made.

The AIl-India Council for Technical Education, as part of development of Engineering curriculum in regional languages, has so far developed curriculum for two years of engineering course in eight regional languages, including Kannada. The Madhya Pradesh government on Friday released curriculum of MBBS course in Hindi. “ It is unfolding and it will take some time to have the entire content in local languages,” Mr. Pradhan said and reiterated the Central government’s stand of giving primacy to all regional languages, including Hindi.

