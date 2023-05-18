Over 1 lakh tonnes of non-CRZ sand available in Dakshina Kannada for general public

May 18, 2023 12:26 am | Updated 12:26 am IST - MANGALURU

Over 1 lakh tonnes of sand was available for the general public in the district in 23 blocks under non-Coastal Regulation Zone, said the Dakshina Kannada district administration.

The blocks were identified and put for e-auction by the administration. The minimum price of sand at the loading point (stock yard) was ₹900 and the maximum was ₹1,200 per tonne, according to Mines and Geology officials.

Details of the taluk, sand block, quantum of sand available and the names and telephone numbers of the contractors are as under:

Bantwal-Badagabellur, 10,000 tonnes; Chandrahas, 9964277142; Balthila,10,000 tonnes; Ravishankar, 9945131987.

Belthangady-Patrame, 1,000 tonnes; K A Joy, 9611994991; Thekkar, 1,000 tonnes; B. Adam, 8970580311; Barya-1, 3,000 tonnes; Taniyappa, 7619668744; Barya-2, 2,500 tonnes, P. Ibrahim, 9448328137.

Mangaluru-Kulavoor, 10,000 tonnes, Praveen Alva, 9880980933; Mogaru, 6,000 tonnes, Mohammed Ashraff, 9480345485; Mogaru, 13,000 tonnes, Rajendra Manda, 9480345485; Addur, 6,000 tonnes, Mohammed Zakaria, 9448868713.

Puttur-Nekkiladi, 10,000 tonnes, S. Ananda, 9480345485; Hirebandadi, 3,500 tonnes, Ramanna Gowda, 9741268778.

Kadaba-Kenya, 200 tonnes; K. Subrahmanya, 9880649976; Alankaru, 5,000 tonnes, Krishnamurthy, 997223336; Alankaru, 2,000 tonnes, Anand, 9480345485; Savanur, 500 tonnes, Chinnappa, 9900677989; Perabe-1, 3,000 tonnes, Monnappa Gowda, 9481016196; Perabe-2, 7,000 tonnes, Iliyas, 9741882254; Koila-1, 500 tonnes, Ramakrishna Nayak, 9738928111; Koila, 2,000 tonnes, Abdul Latif, 9901189644;Kutrupadi, 1,500 tonnes, Pradip Bobbekere, 9448500940; Noojibalthila, 2,000 tonnes, Purandara, 9741882254 and Noojibalthila, 2,000 tonnes, Subrahmanya, 9880649976.

Members of the public in need of sand may contact the contractors concerned and avail the sand, the administration said.