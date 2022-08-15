‘Our Lady of Vailankanni Centre’ declared as Diocesan Shrine in Udupi

Golden jubilee felicitation programme of the church was also held

Special Correspondent MANGALURU
August 16, 2022 01:00 IST

Our Lady of Vailankanni Centre at Stella Maris Church, Kalmady in Udupi was officially declared as Diocesan Shrine during the solemnly Eucharistic Mass on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The decree which was given by the Bishop of Udupi Gerald Isaac Lobo was read by the Chancellor of the Udupi Diocese Staney B. Lobo.

Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop of Mangaluru, Francis Serrao, Bishop of Shivamogga, Robert Miranda, Bishop of Kalaburgi, Henry D’Souza, Bishop of Ballari, Lawrence Mukkuzhy, Bishop of Belthangady, Geevargheese Mar Makarios Kalayil, Bishop of Puttur, Charles Menezes, Dean of Udupi Deanery and Baptist Menezes, Parish Priest of Stella Maris Church were among those who were present.

The golden jubilee felicitation programme of the church was also held on the occasion. During the celebration, the past parish priests and the vocations from Kalmady who are currently serving in various places were honoured also the past and present vice presidents, secretaries, coordinators of 20 commission, gurkars of wards were honoured, a release from the church said.

