Our aim is not capturing power, but spreading ideology, says Kateel

Nalin Kumar Kateel, president of the State unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), said on Tuesday that more than coming to power, the aim of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was to bring about a change in the country, and extend the thinking, principles and ideology of the Sangh Parivar.

He was speaking at a felicitation function organised by the Udupi district unit of the party here.

Mr. Kateel was on a visit here for the first time after becoming the president of the State unit.

Mr. Kateel said that the Sangh Parivar wanted to build the country of Swami Vivekananda’s dreams.

The target of the legislators and parliamentarians from the BJP was not to become Chief Minister or Prime Minister, he said.

Their main aim is to extend the thinking, principles and ideology of the Sangh Parivar. The world will listen to India which was once the fountain-head of knowledge, he said.

‘Dream fulfilled’

He said that the BJP had fulfilled the dream of the founder of Bharatiya Jan Sangh, Syama Prasad Mukerjee, that there should be a single flag, single Prime Minister and single Constitution, by abrogating Article 370 with regard to Jammu and Kashmir.

Vidyadheesha Tirtha Swami of Paryaya Palimar Mutt felicitating Nalin Kumar Kateel at Rajangana in Udupi on Tuesday. Earlier, Mr. Kateel visited the Sri Krishna Mutt/Temple and offered his prayers.

Party democracy

Mr. Kateel said that unlike the Congress, the BJP was a democratic party. Sonia Gandhi was the president of All India Congress Committee in 2004. Now, in 2019 too, she is the president barring a short period when Rahul Gandhi was heading the party.

But during that period, the BJP had had Venkaiah Naidu, Nitin Gadkari, Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah as its presidents. This showed the robust democracy in the BJP, he said.

“It is only in the BJP that a worker who pasted the party’s posters could become the president of the State unit and a worker who sold tea could become the Prime Minister,” he said.

“In the next State Assembly elections, the BJP will win 150 seats,” Mr. Kateel said.

Kota Srinivas Poojary, Minister for Ports and Fisheries and Muzrai, K. Raghupati Bhat, Lalaji Mendon, MLAs, Dinakar Babu, president of the Udupi Zilla Panchayat, Sheela K. Shetty, vice-president of the zilla panchayat, Mattar Ratnakar Hegde, Udaykumar Shetty, T.V. Hegde, BJP leaders, were present.