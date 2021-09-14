Oscar Fernandes led an unblemished life: D.K. Shivakumar

Congress Karnataka unit president D.K. Shivakumar speaking to reporters in Udupi on September 14, 2021.

MANGALURU

14 September 2021 14:39 IST

KPCC president was in Udupi to pay homage to the deceased Congress leader

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D.K. Shivakumar described former Union minister Oscar Fernandes as a person who led an unblemished life grooming hundreds of party leaders.

Speaking to reporters on September 14 after paying homage to the departed leader at Udupi, Mr. Shivakumar said no one could be eternal. Mr. Fernandes utilised the opportunities for the benefit of people and did not have even a single blemish in his political career spanning over five decades.

Mr. Shivakumar said he had a over-four-decade relationship with the late leader. The trio of Oscar Fernandes, M. Veerappa Moily and B. Janardhana Poojary from coastal Karnataka had not only strengthened the party base across Karnataka but also contributed to the growth of the State. He said Fernandes was an ajathashathru (man without enemies), and didn’t want to hurt anyone. He was honest to the core and had firm belief in the party leadership.

Mr. Shivakumar was accompanied by KPCC working president Dhruvanarayana, former minister Pramod Madhwaraj and others.