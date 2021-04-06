Orphanage warden arrested for sexually assaulting four boys

MANGALURU

06 April 2021 19:00 IST

The police on Tuesday arrested Ayub (52), a warden (ustad) of an Yateem Khana (an orphanage) under Ullal Police limits, on the charge of sexually abusing four minor boys.

Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar told reporters here that the incident came to light after a recent day-long awareness programme on child abuse organised for residents of 37 child care centres in the city. The programme was organised at the T.M.A. Pai Convention Hall on March 28 by the police in association with K.S. Hedge Medical Academy, the School of Social Work, Roshni Nilaya, the Child Welfare Centre and the Women and Child Development Department.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Hariram Shankar said that over 480 students from child care institutions took part in the programme. Students were given a set of questions and based on their answers, some children underwent counselling.

Mr. Kumar said that a 14-year-old boy from the district was among those who underwent counselling. “Initially, the boy said that the warden does not behave with him properly. After subsequent counselling sessions by experts, the boy revealed sexual assault by the warden,” he said.

Then more than 50 boys in the Yateem Khana underwent counselling and this revealed that three more boys were victims of sexual abuse by Ayub. These children have been abused for the last two months.

The police have registered a case against Ayub under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Mr. Shankar will investigate the case, Mr. Kumar said.

The Police Commissioner said that the programme revealed 20 instances of abuse and other harassment faced by children at six child care institutions. “These children are being counselled further. More details will be sought in an effort to get to know the nature of abuse they faced,” Mr. Kumar said.