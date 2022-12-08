Ornaments worth ₹40 lakh stolen from train passenger

December 08, 2022 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Gold ornaments worth ₹40 lakh of a Udupi-bound woman passenger was stolen on the Mathsyagandha train on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Manipal police said Deepa Rai, 44, a resident of Mumbai, was travelling from Mumbai to Udupi along with her parents and other relatives on Monday. They were to attend a wedding ceremony in Katapady on Tuesday.

Ms. Rai reached Udupi at 5.40 a.m. and proceeded to her house in Katapady. She checked her bag and found the gold ornaments and a diamond ornament missing.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Aspecial team has been formed to trace the accused, the police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US