Assembly Elections 2022 |90% votes counted: How close are the Gujarat 2022 Assembly election results?

Ornaments worth ₹40 lakh stolen from train passenger

December 08, 2022 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Gold ornaments worth ₹40 lakh of a Udupi-bound woman passenger was stolen on the Mathsyagandha train on Tuesday.

The Manipal police said Deepa Rai, 44, a resident of Mumbai, was travelling from Mumbai to Udupi along with her parents and other relatives on Monday. They were to attend a wedding ceremony in Katapady on Tuesday.

Ms. Rai reached Udupi at 5.40 a.m. and proceeded to her house in Katapady. She checked her bag and found the gold ornaments and a diamond ornament missing.

Aspecial team has been formed to trace the accused, the police said.

