
Organs of road accident victim donated in Udupi

April 12, 2024 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Family of a road accident victim, Joe Victor Lewis from Kemmannu in Udupi city, has donated his organs after Lewis was declared brain-dead by doctors.

| Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRAGEMENT

The family of a road accident victim, a male, in Udupi has donated his organs after the 46-year-old person was declared brain dead by doctors.

Thus, the victim Joe Victor Lewis from Kemmannu in Udupi city has given life to others in need of organs, according to Avinash Shetty, Medical Superintendent, Kasturba Hospital, Manipal.

Dr. Shetty said in a release that Lewis was admitted to the hospital following the accident. His condition rapidly deteriorated despite exhaustive medical intervention. Officially declared brain dead twice by a panel of expert doctors in accordance with the Transplantation of Human Organ Act 1994, the victim’s family decided to donate his viable organs.

Following the protocols outlined by Jeevasarthakathe, State Organ and Tissue Transplantation Organisation (SOTTO), Bengaluru Lewis’s liver was sent to Kasturba Medical College Hospital, Ambedkar Circle in Mangaluru on Thursday, April 11. A kidney was sent to Yenepoya Hospital in Mangaluru and another to Indiana Hospital in Mangaluru. Kasturba Hospital in Manipal retained corneas and skin for registered patients awaiting transplantation, Dr. Shetty said.

Dr. Shetty said the act of organ donation is a noble endeavour to save lives.

