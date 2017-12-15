Organs of Kota accident victim donated

The organs of an accident victim were harvested after her relatives expressed their desire for it at Kasturba Hospital here and were later transported to other hospitals to benefit six patients through a ‘green corridor’ here on Thursday.

Two persons had died and two others severely injured in a collision between a car and a lorry on National Highway 66 at Kota village in Udupi district on December 12. The two injured persons were admitted to Katurba Hospital in Manipal.

One of the two persons injured was Kasturi Poojary, 36, who had sustained severe head injury and right femur fracture with hip dislocation. A press release issued by Kasturba Hospital here said that Poojary was declared rain dead as per the protocol and procedures laid down by the Transplantation of Human Organ Act, 1994, by authorisd panel of doctors at 6 p.m. on December 13 and the second declaration was done at 12 a.m. on Friday. Subsequently, the family members of Poojary expressed their willingness to donate the viable organs — both the kidneys, liver, and heart valves — to save lives of four patients and both corneas to benefit two other patients.

As per the protocols and decisions of the Jeeva Saarthakathe (formerly Zonal Coordination Committee of Karnataka for Transplantation - ZCCK), one kidney would be donated for an identified patient in Kasturba Hospital, Manipal, and the second kidney for a patient at Father Mullers Hospital, Mangaluru, the liver to a patient in A.J. Hospital, Mangaluru, and heart valves to a patient at Narayana Hrudayalaya, Bengaluru.

A cornea each would be transplanted to two patients identified in Kasturba Hospital, the release said.

‘Green corridor’

After the harvesting of the organs at Kasturba Hosptial here, a ‘green corridor’ was arranged by the police of Udupi district at 1.30 p.m. from Manipal to Mangaluru for transporting the organs.