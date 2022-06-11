Organs of accident victim saves lives of six persons in Karnataka

Family members expressed willingness to donate his organs to help the needy

Naveen, resident of Kokkarne, was declared brain dead and his organs were transplanted at KMC Hospital in Manipal on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Vital organs harvested from an accident victim who was declared brain dead in Udupi district has helped to save the lives of six persons, according to Avinash Shetty, Medical Superintendent, KMC Hospital, Manipal.

He said that Naveen, 38, from Kokkarne in Brahmavar Taluk was admitted to the hospital on June 9 with severe injuries he suffered in a road accident at 10 p.m. on June 8 at Kokkarne.

As he did not show any signs of recovery, he was declared brain dead by a panel of doctors as per the protocol stipulated by the Transplantation of Human Organ Act, 1994 officially twice at six hours intervals. The first was at 5 p.m. and the second one was at 11.35 p.m. on June 10.

Subsequently, Mallika, the patient’s wife and her family members expressed their willingness to donate viable organs to save the lives of other needy patients.

Accordingly, as per the protocols of Jeevasarthakathe, SOTTO, Bengaluru, a kidney and liver were send to KMC Hospital, Ambedkar Circle, Mangaluru for the registered patients. Another kidney, corneas/eye balls and skin were retained by the Kasturba Hospital in Manipal for the registered patients.

This helped to save the lives of six persons, he said in a release on Saturday.

The harvested organs were transferred from Manipal to the recipient hospital in Mangaluru with the support of the Udupi and Dakshina Kannada police via Green Corridor.

“Organ donation is a noble cause and Mr. Naveen has committed a great deed even in his death,” the release quoted his wife of having said.

Dr. Shetty said, “The organ donation is a great work to save lives, and people should encourage such good things.”