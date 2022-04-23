Mangaluru: Organs harvested from brain dead woman saves three lives

Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar speaking with the family members of Preethi who was declared brain dead at AJ Hospital in Mangaluru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

April 23, 2022 14:56 IST

It will be transplanted to recipients in Bengaluru, Manipal, Mangaluru

The liver and two kidneys of the 46-year-old bank employee, Preeti Nagaraj, was harvested after she was declared brain dead on Saturday. Liver has been sent for transplantation to the recipient in Bengaluru , while a kidney each has been sent for transplantation to patients each in Mangaluru and Manipal.

Nagaraj was among the two persons injured after a car hit a median in Ballalbagh around noon on on April 9. The car crossed the median and hit head-on the vehicle of Ms. Nagaraj and three other vehicles, which was among the vehicles that had slowed down following traffic jam. Ms. Nagaraj, who was returning after attending a ceremony related to her father in the Kudroli Gokarnanatha temple, sustained serious head injury.

Preeti Nagaraj | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

After 13-day long treatment, the doctors at the A.J. Institute of Medical Sciences declared her brain dead. “She was a healthy woman and did not have any health complications. My relatives, who are doctors, suggested donation of her organs. I agreed for harvesting of her organs and transplanting it to needy patients,” said Ms. Nagaraj’s husband Manoj Kalya. His daughter Shifali, who is studying MBA in Bengaluru, also agreed for organ donation, he said.

Director of the Institute and Transplant Surgeon Prashanth Marla said organs were harvested by experts in presence of transplant coordinators of State Government’s Organ Transplant Authority Jeevasarthakathe.

The liver was sent by flight to the recipient in Aster CMI hospital in Bengaluru, while a kidney each was sent by road for transplantation to a patient each in KMC Mangaluru and KMC Manipal hospitals. The city traffic police provided zero traffic facility for movement of organs to the three hospitals.

Exemplary punishment

Grief ridden Mr. Manoj said car driver Shravan Kumar should be awarded exemplary punishment for the accident. “He recklessly drove the car that resulted in the death of my wife.” Mr. Manoj said the car did not have third party insurance and the car was yet to be registered in Shravan’s name. The car was fully covered with ‘illegal’ tint.

The Mangaluru Traffic Police arrested Shravan and invoked the rare Section 308 (Attempt to commit culpable homicide) of Indian Penal Code. A local District Sessions Court granted bail to Shravan on Friday.