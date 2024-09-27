Organisations stage a protest march decrying illegal sand extraction around Pavoor-Uliya Kudru

Members of Catholic Sabha, Mangaluru, and other pro-people organisations took out a march protesting unabated illegal extraction of sand from the Netravathi riverbed thereby threatening the existence of Pavoor-Uliya Kudru (river island) on Friday, September 27.

The march started from Balmatta and culminated near Clock Tower where leaders addressed the participants. Democratic Youth Federation of India leader Muneer Katipalla said illegal sand extraction from the riverbed was also threatening similar other areas, including Ranipura and Ullal Hoige in the Netravathi along with Pavoor-Uliya.

He cautioned against holding indefinite dharna in front of police stations, including Konaje, Mangaluru Rural, and Ulla, that have jurisdiction over areas where the illegal sand extraction was taking place. Leaders of all political parties were involved in illegal sand extraction, he alleged.

The sabha organised the protest march to express solidarity with the residents of Pavoor Uliya in their fight against the illegal extraction of sand near the island. It alleged that the district administration was keeping silent over the illegal sand extraction despite repeated complaints to the concerned. The existence of about 40 families on the Kudru was under threat following the unabated illegal sand extraction, it said. Mangaluru Diocese Public Relations Officer Roy Castelino, DYFI leaders Sunil Kumar Bajal and B.K. Imtiyaz and others were present.

DC orders action

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan in his September 17 order directed officials of the revenue, police, and mines and geology department to initiate strict action, including seizing of boats and vehicles, if they were found to be engaged in illegal sand extraction in the CRZ area of the Netravathi.