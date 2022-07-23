Organisations plan to raise 75 freedom tree parks in South India

The Universal Knowledge Trust, in association with the National Environment Care Federation and the Swachha Karkala Bridge, has proposed to raise a minimum of 75 freedom tree parks across South India on August 15 to mark the 75th Independence Day celebration.

Talking to reporters, UTK founder Roshan M. Shiri said they have proposed to create parks of fruit-bearing trees. A minimum of seven cents of land is required for raising these parks. “We have called upon groups and organisations to associate with us in creating green cover. It’s not just planting a sapling and forgetting it. These saplings should be planted in the names of elders and should be taken care of,” Mr. Shiri said.

NECF general secretary Shashidhar Shetty said raising freedom tree parks is extension of the NECF’s ongoing project of planting fruit-bearing tree saplings on the forest fringes and other open areas in coastal Karnataka districts.

“We are associating with like-minded organisations and making sincere efforts to increase green cover to prevent man-animal conflicts,” he said.

Mr. Shetty said they have planned to have a minimum of 75 freedom tree parks. Around 60 groups from coastal Karnataka, Malnad, and North Karnataka have already come forward to create tree parks in their areas.

“We will help groups procure necessary saplings. We are hopeful of creating more than 100 tree parks on August 15,” Mr. Shetty said.