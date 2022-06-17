Organisations plan to protest against indifference to public issues

June 17, 2022 00:35 IST

Organisations claim the district administration has remained mute to various issues raised by them

Various rights organisations have decided to hold a Satyagraha protesting the indifference of Udupi district administration to various issues raised and complaints made by them to the Deputy Commissioner and other officials on June 20.

Speaking to reporters at Udupi on Wednesday, Karnataka Dalit Sangharsha Samithi (Bheemavada) State Convener Shekhar Havanje said that the protest would be held in front of the District Office Complex at Rajatadri in Manipal. He said the administration has remained mute to several public issues raised by the organisations.

DSS, Social Workers Struggle Forum, District Right to Information Forum and others had complained to the government about the quality of work being executed for widening Brahmavara-Seeta Nadi State Highway at an estimated cost of ₹30 crore. They had also demanded utilising government land for road widening. However, no action was taken so far, Mr. Havanje said.

He said that there was no response from the district administration to a complaint made on March 30 this year to put leash on the medical mafia in the district. Similarly, the DC, the district caste verification committee and the Kundapura Tahsildar did not act upon a complaint to investigate fake caste certificates of Mogera, given on October 1, 2021. Complaints on corruption and nepotism in allotting shops to family members of gram panchayat members of Chantharu Gram Panchayat in Brahmavara taluk too were not acted upon, he said.

Mr. Havanje further said a complaint on usurping government land by Byndoor deputy tahsildar Latha S. Shetty, another on government offices not issuing endorsements for not implementing court orders, construction of a road inside reserve forest in Karje misusing funds meant for scheduled tribes etc., were also not acted upon, he lamented.

As the administration was not responding to various public issues, the organisations have decided to hold the protest, he said.

RTI Forum district president Sadashiva Shetty, Karnataka Rashtra Samithi activist Sapan, Kundapura Janata Vedike Secretary Sadashiva Kotegar, Brahmavara Nagarika Hitarakshana Samithi activist Satish Poojari Barkur and others were present.