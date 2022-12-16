Organisations plan dharna against shifting of user fee collection of Surathkal toll plaza to Hejmady plaza on Dec. 29

December 16, 2022 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - MANGALURU

Members of the Surathkal Ttollgate Virodhi Horata Samithi and other like-minded organisations decided to hold a massive dharna in front of the Udupi taluk office demanding scrapping of a Central government notification that shifted user fee collection of Surathkal toll plaza to Hejmady toll plaza.

In a meeting chaired by former Minister Vinay Kumar Sorake on Thursday at Udupi, the members felt that the Gazette Notification by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways to shift collection from Surathkal to Hejmady on NH 66 was published in consultation with the State government.

Though the Surathkal toll plaza was closed by virtue of the notification and an order by the Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner from December 1, user fee collection at Hejmady plaza did not commence. M/s. Navayuga Udupi Tollway Pvt. Ltd., that was to collect the combined user fee at Hejmady, hesitated to collect the additional fee fearing backlash from road users. Though combined toll collection was yet to start, it might commence at any time as the State government has approved the proposal, members said.

This temporary arrangement could continue till the Assembly elections were over so that people do not rebel.

The only solution would be scrapping of the Centre’s notification of November 17 and therefore the organisations decided to hold the dharna.

Samithi convener Muneer Katipalla, former Minister K. Abhayachandra Jain, bus owners leader Kishan Hegde Kolkebail, CPI (M) leader Balakrishna Shetty, and Udupi Block Congress president Ramesh Kanchan were present.