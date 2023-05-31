Organisations hold protest demanding action against CSI-KSD staff accused of sexual harassment

May 31, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - MANGALURU

While the Karnataka High Court has stayed further investigation into the alleged sexual harassment case registered against staffers of Church of South India - Karnataka Southern Diocese (CSI-KSD), members of Mahila Dourjanya Virodhi Vedike, Odanadi Seva Samste, and Naveddu Nilladiddare Karnataka staged a protest here on Wednesday demanding arrest of the CSI-KSD staff members.

The victim, a staff in the office of CSI-KSD Bishop, had filed a complaint on March 7, 2023, against CSI-KSD treasurer Vincent Palanna, priest and CSI-KSD legal advisor Noyal Karkada and four other staff members alleging sexual harassment. The case was registered at the women’s police station. All the six accused persons filed a writ petition before the High Court seeking quashing of the FIR.

In the interim application seeking stay of further investigation, the six petitioners said the victim was an employee of CSI-KSD, Mangaluru and she was transferred from Mangaluru to Udupi. She did not obey the order and challenged it. Meanwhile, a showcause notice was issued for removing her from the service. As a counter to this notice, a compliant was filed against them, the petitioners said.

Justice K. Natarajan, in his order dated March 28, said: “Considering the same, the further investigation against the petitioner in Crime No.22/2023 of Mangalore Women Police Station, Mangaluru, is hereby stayed till the next date of hearing”.

Meanwhile, during the protest outside office of CSI-KSD on Wednesday, K.V.Stanly, founder secretary of Odanadi, said it is nearly 300 days since the victim was dismissed from her job after she raised her voice against harassment by CSI-KSD staffers. Despite her complaint filed in March first week, the city police has so far not acted against the accused.

Vidya Dinker from Naavu Yeddu Nilladidre Karnataka said the CSI-KSD has wrongfully dismissed the victim from service. “She has been denied of her right for honourable living. We are fighting to restore her right,” she said. A complaint has been filed with the State Women’s Commission, she added.

Ms. Dinker said the CSI-KSD has failed to set up a committee and inquire into the sexual harassment allegation made by the victim.

Following the protest, a delegation of protesters met the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Anshu Kumar on Wednesday evening and told him about another sexual harassment complaint filed against Mr. Karkada. They asked police to take action against Mr. Karkada on the other compliant, which was similar to the one filed on March 7, they said.