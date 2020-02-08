Organisation formed to help Yakshagana artiste’s kin

An organiation called Bhagavatha Divangatha Nagara Subramanya Achar Abhimanigala Balaga has been formed to help the family of Yakshagana artiste, the late Nagara Subramanya Achar, who are facing hardship after his death.

Speaking to presspersons here on Saturday, Athrady Prithviraj Hegde, president of the Balaga, said that Mr. Achar died on January 7, 2020.

Since his family, comprising his wife and two children, have no support, Mr. Achar’s admirers came together and formed the organisation to help raise funds.

The aim of the balaga was to raise at least ₹25 lakh through donations to help the family.

A Yakshagana programme too will be organised in May to raise funds.

People interested in donating money could do it to account opened at Corporation Bank, Indrali Branch, Udupi.

The account name is: M/s Bhagavatha Divangatha Nagara Subramanya Achar Abhimanigala Balaga; account number: 520101266351279; IFSC code: Corp0003087; MICR code: 576017021.

Those who donated ₹25,000 or more will be felicitated at a public function. Mr. Achar’s contribution to the field of Bhagavathike in the Badaguthittu school of Yakshagana, was well known, Mr. Hegde said.