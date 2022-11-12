Order of Endowment Commissioner is as per law

ADVERTISEMENT

The order of Commissioner of Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments Department barring Mudra Dharana Dharana (a practice of stamping shanka and chakra on the body) and celebration of jayantis in temples coming under the department is as per law and there is no need to withdraw it, said Dakshina Kannada district Shaiva Kshetra Samrakshana Samiiti here on Saturday.

Talking to reporters, Samiti’s founder director T.S. Srinath said the rituals and pujas in the temples governed by the Government is as per “Aagama Shastras” that are laid down in “Dittam” of each of the temple. Any practices in these temples, which are not in the “Dittam”, can be carried out only with the permission of Samiti.

Mr. Srinath said practice of “Mudra Dharana” and performing of Madwa and other Jayantis in temples namely Kateel Durgaparameshwari temple are not as per temple’s “Dittam”. Hence Commissioner of Endowments Department is right in issuing orders on November 2 barring Mudra Dharana, Jayantis and other practices that goes against ‘Agama Shastras’ followed by the temple.

The Government should not bow to pressure of a section of the society and withdraw the order.

Mr. Srinath claimed Madhwa practices were being followed in some Shiva temples namely Sahasralinga Temple in Uppinangady and Udupi Ananteshwara temple and this was contrary to the ‘shastra’ followed by those temples.