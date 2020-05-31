Orange alert sounded in coastal region; heavy rain likely

MANGALURU

31 May 2020 23:11 IST

The government has declared orange alert for the State’s coastal belt on Monday as a low pressure area has formed over south-east and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep area which may result in heavy rain in the region.

The India Meteorological Department has said that there will be light to moderate rainfall in most places with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over the coastal region on Monday.

Hence, the coastal region may receive rainfall ranging from 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm on Monday.

Dakshina Kannada district administration on Sunday asked people to be alert.

The Meteorological Department said that squally wind will gradually increase going up to gale wind speed reaching 65-75 kmph gusting to 85 kmph over east-central Arabian Sea and along and off the coast on Tuesday. Sea condition would become very rough to high waves over east-central and south-east Arabian Sea and along and off the coast on Tuesday.

Fishermen have been advised not to sail out for fishing till Thursday.