Orange alert for coastal Karnataka, two houses damaged in Udupi

July 14, 2023 10:15 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - MANGALURU

India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for coastal Karnataka till 8.30 a.m. on Saturday.

The coastal districts are likely to receive very heavy rainfall ranging from 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm during this period.

Dakshina Kannada recorded 21.5 mm rainfall in 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Friday against the normal rainfall of 43.6 mm for the period. Bantwal taluk recorded 29.3 mm, Mangaluru 28.9 mm, Sullia 28 mm, Puttur 25.2 mm, Moodbidri 21.4 mm, Kadaba 15.8 mm and Belthangady taluk recorded 13 mm during the period.

Dakshina Kannanda recorded 1,175 mm rainfall from January 1, 2023, to 8.30 a.m. on July 14 against the normal rainfall of 1,705 mm for the period.

Meanwhile, two houses in Brahmavara and one in Karkala taluk were partially damaged by heavy winds in Udupi district on Thursday and the total loss in these incidents have been estimated at ₹4.4 lakh.

Udupi district received 40.1 mm rainfall in 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Friday.

