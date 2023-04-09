Opposition unnecessarily raking up Amul-KMF matter, says Kota Srinivas Poojary

April 09, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - MANGALURU

Minister for Social and Backward Classes Welfare Kota Srinivas Poojary said on Sunday that the Opposition parties in the State are unnecessarily trying to rake up a controversy over the entry of Amul milk into Karnataka by propagating that it be a threat to the marketing of the Nandini brand milk of the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF).

Speaking to presspersons in Udupi, the Minister said that the milk collection in Karnataka stood at 74 lakh litres a day against the demand for 1 crore litres a day. In such a situation the entry of any other brands will not affect the marketing of Nandini milk.

The Minister said that Nandini is a national brand having nation-wide marketing network. The entry of other brands of milk will not destabilise its marketing.

The Opposition parties, including the Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular), are trying to make the Amul’s entry an issue just because Amul is from Gujarat. Some people cannot tolerate the name of Gujarat and its model of development. Hence a controversy is being made out of it. Milk from eight States is being sold in Karnataka. Those milk brands will have to compete with Nandini brand in Karnataka.

“People should not be misguided for political reasons,” the Minister said, adding that Nandini brand had good market even outside India.

Regarding the selection of BJP candidates for the May 10 Assembly elections, he said that the party has consulted the booth-level workers in this regard and the workers are happy about it.

“The State and the Central leadership will take a call on finalising the list of candidates. The final decision might be taken tomorrow.”

The Minister claimed that irrespective of the candidates the party will come to power.

Referring to BJP MLA from Kundapur Halady Srinivas Shetty announcing not contesting the elections, the Minister said that he has set a model by doing so. But the MLA has said that he will not retire from politics and will continue to work for the party. All have watched closely the decision taken by Mr. Shetty. Hence there could be some changes in the selection of candidates in some constituencies, the Minister said.