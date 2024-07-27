GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Opposition to NEET, State should approach SC: Ivan D’Souza

Published - July 27, 2024 06:57 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Ivan D’Souza, MLC, speaking at a press conference at Congress Bhavan in Mangaluru on Saturday.

Ivan D’Souza, MLC, speaking at a press conference at Congress Bhavan in Mangaluru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The State government should approach the Supreme Court and get ascent to carry out admissions for undergraduate medical seats through Common Entrance Test, said MLC Ivan D’Souza, in Mangaluru on Saturday.

Speaking with reporters, Mr. D’Souza said that since the Supreme Court had made NEET mandatory for admission to UG medicine courses, the State, since 2017, is using NEET scores for centralised counselling to allot government and other category seats in government, aided and private medical colleges.

The leak of the NEET paper this year and other lacunae of National Testing Agency has affected lot of aspirants. The incident has raised doubts about the sanctity of NEET. The State Cabinet should be commended for its decision to oppose NEET.

Mr. D’Souza said Karnataka is among the States that has more medical colleges. The State government has to convince the apex court to modify its earlier order and restore the former practice of allotting medical seats through CET, he said.

