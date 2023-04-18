April 18, 2023 01:43 pm | Updated 01:43 pm IST - MANGALURU

Patrons and passenger associations have opposed the demand by Kerala political leaders for extension of the proposed Thiruvananthapuram-Kannur Vande Bharat Express to Mangaluru, saying the coastal city should not be a dumping yard for Malabar (north Kerala) trains.

The first trial run of the Thiruvananthapuram-Kannur Vande Bharat Express was completed on April 17.

Leader of Opposition in Kerala Assembly V.D. Satheesan and former leader of opposition Ramesh Chennithala have reportedly urged the Central government and the Railway Ministry to operate the proposed Vande Bharat Express to Mangaluru so as to connect Kasargod — the northernmost district of Kerala — with the State capital with a speedy train service.

Mr. Chennithala had also claimed that there are not enough trains from Mangaluru to Thiruvananthapuram.

Trains between Mangaluru and Thiruvananthapuram Rajdhani Express Garib Rath Express Sampark Kranthi Express Humsafar Express Antyoda Express Other superfast services: 7 Other mail/express trains: 12 Total: 24 services

Paschima Karavali Railway Yatri Abhivriddhi Samithi president G. Hanumanth Kamath told The Hindu, “We have been demanding a VB Express between Mangaluru and Mumbai. Extension of Thiruvananthapuram-Kannur VB to Mangaluru would hamper the local demand. Southern Railway should stop treating Mangaluru as the dumping yard for Malabar trains, and instead operate more trains within Karnataka and to northern parts of India.”

Gautam Shetty of Kundapura Railway Prayanikara Hitarakshana Samithi said, “As usual, the proposal has no benefit for people of Karnataka.”

R.N. Raman, a railway passenger, said, “SR always works for Kerala and Tamil Nadu, sidelining interests of Karnataka despite earning huge revenue from Mangaluru region. On April 17, I travelled on the Mumbai LTT-Mangaluru Central Matsyagandha Express, which belongs to Southern Railway. Despite being the first train between Mangaluru and Mumbai upon opening of the Konkan Railway network, SR continues to deploy old Integral Coach Factory rakes. When will it be upgraded to LHB coaches.”

Another rail patron G.K. Bhat said, “The VB extension proposal would be opposed by every coastal person as it does not benefit them. SR should first hasten works on two additional platforms being constructed at Mangaluru Central.”

Tenders invited for maintenance of Vande Bharat rake in Mangaluru Central

SR’s Palakkad division has invited tenders for setting up maintenance facilities for the VB rake at Mangaluru Central at an estimated cost of ₹62,47,758. Officials explained that VB rakes require separate set up as they cannot be maintained in the existing pit line facility.