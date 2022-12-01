Opposition parties plan protest against combined toll collection at Hejmady

December 01, 2022 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - MANGALURU

Combined toll collection starts at Hejmady sooner or later, says Udupi DC

The Hindu Bureau

Toll collection at the NITK-Surathkal toll plaza on National Highway 66 was stopped from the midnight of November 30. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

With the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) stopping user fee collection at its NITK-Surathkal toll plaza on NH66 from Thursday, the focus has shifted to Hejmady in Udupi district, where the combined toll of Surathkal and Hejmady will be collected.

Former Minister Vinay Kumar Sorake, who earlier represented Kaup under which Hejmady falls, said the proposed protest against the merger of toll fee at Hejmady will be conducted on December 2 at Hejmady despite non-commencement of combined toll collection. He told The Hindu as the Udupi Deputy Commissioner has said the combined toll collection would start one or the other day, a symbolic protest would be held on December 2.

Mr. Sorake said almost all Opposition parties, trade Unions, drivers’ unions, and others have supported the protest as the combined toll collection would severely affect the working class as well as daily travellers.

Udupi Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao told reporters in Udupi that as the Central government has already issued the gazette notification, combined toll would be collected at Hejmady sooner or later. The administration was bound to extend all security for the same, he said.

However, the administration would hear grievances of general public, if submitted to him, and also conduct a meeting if necessary. The grievances would be submitted to the government.

Superintendent of Police Akshay M. Hakay said the administration would not prevent any protest that may be conducted in a democratic manner. Resorting to violence or preventing vehicular movement would not be allowed, he said.

