Opposition criticises budget as pro-rich, ruling party praises it as progressive

Opposition parties termed the Union Budget 2022-23 as pro-rich, anti-working class and failing to generate new employment for the youth, while the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party said that the Budget is progressive.

Communist Party of India district secretary V. Kukyan in a statement said that instead of offering relaxations to the working class, farmers, income tax payers, the Union Finance Minister has reduced duties on diamond and gold. There is no mention about projects in the State, he said.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) district secretary K. Yadava Shetty said that the Budget has failed the common man who has been battered by the pandemic. Unless monies reach the hands of the working class and farmers, the pandemic crisis will not subside.

The former Congress MLA J.R. Lobo said that the Budget failed to respond to the crisis generated by various flawed policies of the Union Government, including demonetisation, unscientific implementation of GST regime and COVID-19. It has failed to save entrepreneurs who have lost everything due to the pandemic, Mr. Lobo said.

Criticising the Budget, Democratic Youth Federation of India State committee said that it is limited only to announcements without ensuring jobs for the youth. DYFI State President Muneer Katipalla and Secretary Basavaraj Poojara in a statement said that the BJP that promised to create two crore jobs every year has continuously been cheating the younger generation.

‘Pro-development’

Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyas Kamath said that the budget boosts development. He said that the Government has done remarkable work to support the middle and poor class during the pandemic. Proposal to build 80 lakh houses for the poor is in the right direction, he said.

Udupi district BJP President Kuyiladi Suresh Nayak said that the Budget gives impetus to the economy by focusing on productivity, investment, PM GATI Shakti Scheme and climate action.

Professor of Finance at TA Pai Management Institute, Manipal, Aditya Moan Jadhav said that the Budget proposal to accelerate economy through heavy investment on infrastructure development and the proposal for digital university are welcome. The Budget, however, disappoints on disinvestment as the target is very low, while tax concessions for the salaried class that has suffered through the pandemic are absent. The Government has not given enough thought to containing high inflation, he said.