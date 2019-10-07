Oppn. simply making Central fund release an issue: Kateel

BJP State president Nalin Kumar Kateel on Sunday alleged that Opposition parties were criticising the release of ₹1,200 crore interim flood relief from the Centre just for the sake of making it an issue.

Speaking to media persons after inaugurating the office of Kota Srinivasa Poojary, Minister in-charge of Dakshina Kannada and Minister of Ports, Fisheries, Inland Water Transport and Muzarai, Mr. Kateel said that the fund has been released as per the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) guidelines. The Centre will examine the State’s flood-related estimates, statistics and demand, while releasing the amount due which will also be released according to the NDRF guidelines.

Mr. Kateel, who is also the MP from Dakshina Kannada, said that some among the Opposition in the State had earlier served as Chief Ministers. They were in power when the State witnessed natural calamities like drought and flood. At the same time, their parties led the government in Delhi. “Let such leaders introspect how much funds they got then,” he said.

The BJP State president said that the Opposition parties had no issues to raise in the State. So far, they were crying foul over the Centre not releasing flood relief. Now, they are pointing fingers at the Centre saying that the fund released was too little and not enough, he remarked.

“Let such leaders study how much funds the State got from the Centre between 2004 and 2014 and compare the same to the funds released to the State between 2014 and 2019. Then they will know the difference,” Mr. Kateel said.