Opening of Shiradi Ghat brings relief

Thousands of road users heaved a sigh of relief on Wednesday evening after the administration allowed movement of light motor vehicles through Shiradi Ghat, the link between the coast and Bengaluru on National Highway 75.

The ghat, which remained closed from January 15 to July 15 to facilitate concreting about 13 km between Kempu Hole Guest House and Adda Hole, was closed again following landslips since August 14. Simultaneously, Sampaje Ghat, the alternative major route too was closed owing to heavy landslips in Kodagu.

The coastal area remained almost cut off from many parts of the State triggering resentment among the people, who said Shiradi Ghat was not so battered that it required indefinite closure. While the concrete portion of the road remained intact, road shoulders abutting Kempu Hole had collapsed in about 10 locations while landslips from hillocks had affected two stretches at Doddatappale and Anemahal in Hassan district.

The Deputy Commissioners of Hassan and Dakshina Kannada on Wednesday ordered the opening of the stretch only for light motor vehicles with immediate effect.

The Uppinangady police, in whose jurisdiction the Dakshina Kannada portion of the ghat falls, made arrangements for movement of vehicles in their jurisdiction. Sub-Inspector Nanda Kumar told The Hindu that a check-post has been set up at Gundya gate to prevent movement of other classes of vehicles. Some heavy vehicles had come till Gundya gate on Thursday; but were sent back, he said. The Hassan DC had ordered one-way movement at affected stretches of Anemahal and Doddatappale, where police were deployed to regulate traffic.