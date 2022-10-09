Opening for vehicular entry into Kundapur given between two flyovers on NH 66

Residents had been demanding an opening for the entry and the exit of vehicles and pedestrian crossing near Bobbaryana Katte, between the two structures. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Residents of Kundapur town in Udupi district heaved a sigh of relief after the district administration, in association with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), got an opening for the entry of vehicles into the service road towards the town from Udupi between two flyovers on NH 66 on Saturday.

The Basrur Moorkai vehicular underpass and the Shastri Circle Flyover with their approach roads, spanning for about 2 km, in the town had become a virtual wall dividing the town after their opening in May last.

Intrigued by the inconvenience to vehicle users and pedestrians, the residents had been demanding an opening for the entry and the exit of vehicles and pedestrian crossing near Bobbaryana Katte, between the two structures.

The Hindu too had highlighted their plight while area MP and Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shobha Karandlaje and Kundapur Town Municipality had urged the NHAI to respond to the public demand.

Vehicles entering the town from Udupopenini and leaving towards Udupi, had to pass through narrow service roads causing hardship to vehicle users. Pedestrians had to walk at least 1 km to reach the other part of the town.

For now, entry has been given for vehicles coming from the Udupi side to the service road towards the town, said Kundapur Assistant Commissioner K. Raju.

Vehicles from the town, particularly those from Basrur Morkai, however, cannot exit the service road to reach NH66 towards Byndoor, he told The Hindu, adding a police personnel was posted to monitor vehicular movement at the location.

Regarding exit of vehicles from service road to the NH66 towards Udupi on the other carriageway, Mr. Raju said the administration would study the impact of the new opening. If the opening works without any hassle, it would consider opening an exit on the other carriageway, he said. Pedestrians however, should not cross the highway at the location as it was dangerous for them amid fast moving traffic, the AC said.

Welcoming the move, social activist Vivek Nayak demanded opening of the highway on the other side too. Various organisations, including the Heddari Horata Samithi, have welcomed the opening.