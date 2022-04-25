Open wells in Udupi contaminated by sewage

Water that is being impounded in a coffer dam is contaminated with sewage, say residents. This water is seeping into open wells in the surroundings

A vented dam-cum-culvert project across Indrani rivulet in Udupi town has reportedly caused seepage of water contaminated with sewage into open wells of about 30 houses in Matadabettu locality of Bannanje ward.

The vented dam is being constructed by the Minor Irrigation Department under the Pashchima Vahini scheme at an estimated cost of ₹1 crore, and is nearing completion. A coffer-dam was built upstream to impound rivulet water to facilitate dam construction. However, residents claim, sewage is getting mixed in the rivulet water.

Water flow to the rivulet increased during the recent rains, resulting in an increase in the water level at the coffer dam, which caused water to flow back into channels that bring rainwater to the rivulet.

The rivulet water, which is contaminated with sewage, is reportedly seeping into open wells of about 30 houses in Matadabettu.

Source of nuisance

Asha Amin of Matadabettu said residents depend on water from open wells during the summer when the City Municipal Council is unable to cater to the demand for drinking water supply. But now, residents are unable to use the open wells owing to seepage of water contaminated with sewage.

“It is not just wells getting contaminated. The water contaminated with sewage, which is impounded upstream at the coffer dam, is turning into a source of nuisance. It is emitting a pungent smell and becoming a breeding ground for mosquitoes,” Ms. Amin complained.

Another resident Praveen Mendon said the contractor for the vented dam project is using a 4-inch-diameter pipe to drain out water from the coffer dam, which is not enough considering the amount of inflow.

Another resident Raghavendra Matadabettu said, “Accumulation of polluted water in wells and the coffer dam has been causing health problems to residents of the area. There is also the possibility of the impounded water flooding adjacent houses if the town receives heavy rain in the coming days.”

Commissioner visits spot

When The Hindu called Municipal Commissioner Uday Shetty, he said he was at the spot. “The CMC is on the job of mitigating residents’ woes. The water outlet of the coffer dam got blocked by waste material due to the recent heavy rains. The waste is being cleared and the contractor is installing an additional wider outlet to drain out impounded water,” he said.

He said the coffer dam would be removed soon as the vented dam project is nearing completion.