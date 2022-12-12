Open paddy procurement centres at the time of harvest: Sunil Kumar

December 12, 2022 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Opening paddy procurement centres at the time of harvest will benefit farmers, said Energy and Kannada and Culture Minister V. Sunil Kumar in Udupi on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a meeting held in Rajatadri regarding issues concerning farmers of Udupi district, Mr. Kumar asked officials to prepare for opening paddy procurement centres during the forthcoming harvesting season. The Minister cautioned Commercial Tax officers against collecting sales tax from farmers when farmers are taking produce to sell in the nearby markets.

On the closure of some of the Yantradhara Kendras from where farmers hire agriculture equipment, Mr. Kumar said these centres were closed following the end of their term. He asked officials to take steps to ensure that such closures do not affect farmers.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

While expressing need of permanent solution to prevent man-animal conflict faced by villagers living on the fringes of the forest, the Minister asked Forest Department to intensify the drive to plant fruit bearing trees in the forest areas.

To the problem faced by farmers in getting claims for weather-based crop insurance plans, the Minister asked the department concerned to coordinate with the insurance company and solve the issue. Farmers have to come forward to form groups for maintenance of vented dams constructed across the district.

Pratap Simha Nayak, MLC, Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer H. Prasanna, Additional Deputy Commissioner B.N. Veena participated in the meeting.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US