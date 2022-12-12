Open paddy procurement centres at the time of harvest: Sunil Kumar

December 12, 2022 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - MANGALURU

Opening paddy procurement centres at the time of harvest will benefit farmers, said Energy and Kannada and Culture Minister V. Sunil Kumar in Udupi on Monday.

In a meeting held in Rajatadri regarding issues concerning farmers of Udupi district, Mr. Kumar asked officials to prepare for opening paddy procurement centres during the forthcoming harvesting season. The Minister cautioned Commercial Tax officers against collecting sales tax from farmers when farmers are taking produce to sell in the nearby markets.

On the closure of some of the Yantradhara Kendras from where farmers hire agriculture equipment, Mr. Kumar said these centres were closed following the end of their term. He asked officials to take steps to ensure that such closures do not affect farmers.

While expressing need of permanent solution to prevent man-animal conflict faced by villagers living on the fringes of the forest, the Minister asked Forest Department to intensify the drive to plant fruit bearing trees in the forest areas.

To the problem faced by farmers in getting claims for weather-based crop insurance plans, the Minister asked the department concerned to coordinate with the insurance company and solve the issue. Farmers have to come forward to form groups for maintenance of vented dams constructed across the district.

Pratap Simha Nayak, MLC, Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer H. Prasanna, Additional Deputy Commissioner B.N. Veena participated in the meeting.