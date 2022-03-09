Open KSFC regional office in Mangaluru, KCCI tells Govt.

The Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry has urged the government to establish a regional office of the Karnataka State Financial Corporation (KSFC) in Mangaluru.

In a letter to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, KCCI president Shashidhar Pai Maroor said on Tuesday that in the absence of a regional office in Mangaluru, entrepreneurs have to travel all the way to Hassan for their work related to the financial corporation.

Mr. Maroor noted that Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts have 17,883 micro, small and medium enterprises and many of them need asssistance by the KSFC.

The Corporation, he said, was established in 1951 to cater to the long-term and short-term financial requirements of the MSME sector. Setting up its regional office in Mangaluru would also enhance the ease of doing business as being propagated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mr. Maroor said.