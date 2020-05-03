OPDs, autorickshaw, taxi services to resume in Dakshina Kannada today

After 40 days of lockdown, Dakshina Kannada will see autorickshaw and taxi services, outpatient departments in hospitals, clinics, industrial and other activities resume on Monday, as permitted by the State government for 12 hours from 7 a.m.

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B. Rupesh said in a release here on Sunday that relaxation for some activities are allowed only outside the containment zones.

Movement of people for non-essential activities is banned between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. “The movement of vehicles and individuals from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. will be allowed only for the permitted activities,” the release said.

She said that two-wheelers can operate without pillion riders. Two persons with a driver can travel in four-wheelers. Autorickshaws and taxis can carry two persons with a driver each.

The Deputy Commissioner said that all standalone (single), neighourhood (colony) shops and shops in residential complexes can open. e-commerce activities in respect of essential goods can resume. Private offices with up to 33 % staff strength as per requirement, with the remaining persons working from home, will be allowed to function.

Industrial and construction activities are allowed. The release said that no passes are required for permissible activities within the district. Sale of liquor will also resume.

She said that barber shops, salons, spas, textile shops will not be allowed to resume business now. All educational institutions will remain closed. There will be no bus and train services.

Social gathering and gathering in places of worship and any other sort of public gathering have been banned till May 17.

Wearing of mask or covering the mouth and nose with a handkerchief or other such loose cloth have been made compulsory while people venture out into public places.

Those who require passes for inter-district movement can apply online by logging on to https://bit.ly/dkdicepass, the release said.

A police release said that travellers will be issued with one-way pass while drivers of vehicles hired will be issued with passes for return travel. The passes are e-delivered to the mobile phone numbers registered. Stranded persons can use this facility to reach to their places. People can contact the nearest police station for details.