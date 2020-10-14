Mangaluru

OPD services in Udupi hospital from tomorrow

Regular out-patient department services at TMA Pai Hospital in Udupi will be available to people from Thursday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Though the hospital continues to be a dedicated COVID-19 facility, the out-patient block is separated from the admission block. All precautions related to COVID-19 will be taken. Those who require can avail themselves of this facility with prior appointment on Ph: 7259032864.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
