Only urgent medical, emergency services at Kasturba Hospital from Monday

As a precautionary measure to contain and prevent the spread of COVID – 19, the management of Kasturba Hospital has decided that only urgent medical services and emergency services will be available at the hospital with effect from Monday.
A press release issued here on Friday that all the patients visiting the hospital will be screened at a temporary screening kiosk arranged at outside the hospital.
They will afterwards be shifted to respective doctors in the emergency department if further treatment is needed.
Restriction for entry to the intensive care units (ICUs) and post-operative intensive care units will continue.
Emergency services will be functional as usual, the release said.
