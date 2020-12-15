Only those with ticket for rathotsava allowed entry to Kukke temple

The annual festival is being held between December 17 and 20 in the temple town in Dakshina Kannada.

15 December 2020 10:49 IST

It is meant to avoid crowding of people during Champa Shasti

Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada K.V. Rajendra has through an order banned the entry of inter-State and inter-district devotees to Kukke Subrahmanya temple and to the Car Street in the temple town from December 17 to December 20 to avoid crowding of people in view of the annual Champa Shasti festival.

The step has been taken as a precaution to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

However, those devotees who have already booked rathotsava (car festival) seva ticket are allowed entry to the temple to participate in the festival.

Legal action will be taken against those who are found violating the order, he said.