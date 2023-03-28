HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Only 30% of work on widening NH 75 between B.C. Road and Periyashanthi is completed after 500 days

How long should we endure the dust, the slush and battered roads, question residents and road users

March 28, 2023 04:07 pm | Updated 04:09 pm IST - MANGALURU

Anil Kumar Sastry
Anil Kumar Sastry
A file photo of Mangaluru-Bengaluru NH 75 between B.C. Road and Periyashanthi (Dharmastala Cross).

A file photo of Mangaluru-Bengaluru NH 75 between B.C. Road and Periyashanthi (Dharmastala Cross). | Photo Credit: ANIL KUMAR SASTRY

Motorists and residents between B.C. Road and Pariyashanthi (48 km) on Mangaluru-Bengaluru National Highway 75 are irked with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for not even completing 50% of the four-lane work even 500 days after commencing the project.

The work commenced on November 23, 2021, and was to be completed in 730 days, that is by November 23, 2023. KNR Construction was awarded the contract to widen the highway at an estimated cost of ₹1,100 crore under engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) mode wherein the NHAI would fund the entire project.

Periayshanthi-B.C. Road stretch was under Package 2 of the Addahole-B.C. Road four-lane project while Periyashanthi-Addahole (15 km) was under Package 1, which is being executed by S.M. Autade at an estimated cost of ₹400 crore.

“How long should we endure the dust, the slush and the battered road stretch,” questioned Ramesh Poojari, a resident of Kalladka.

NHAI did not compel the contractor to provide a proper service road, or even a motorable road, while it executes the widening work. The work area was not separated from the main carriageway, thereby endangering road users’ safety. The work on the nearly 2-km flyover passing through Kallada town has been under way for over 15 months with no sings of completion, Mr. Poojari said.

Dust and slush

Ramesh Kanchan from Puttur said, initially, travellers had to endure dust clouds. Upon public backlash, the contractor began sprinkling water on the carriageway. This has only enhanced the woes of the general public, as they are now forced to travel through slush. Non-asphalted and pothole-ridden road surface are the other grave issues haunting motorists, Mr. Kanchan said.

Insufficient men and machinery

Paulose Kutty from Nellyadi said the contractor has not deployed enough men and machinery to execute the work. Handful of workers were engaged at different locations even as no work was visible between Perne and Mani. Only a handful of workers were engaged in work on the flyover at Kalladka. The only solace has been the stretch between Kalladka and Panemangaluru (6 km) is nearing completion, except vehicular overpasses at Melkar and Panemangaluru. Work on major bridge across Netravathi is limping along, he added.

Related stories

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.