Only 20 students to be allowedin one examination hall

MANGALURU

07 June 2020 23:21 IST

Those with symptoms of infection can use an isolated room

In compliance with social distancing norms, only 20 students will be seated in a hall when the SSLC examination begins in Dakshina Kannada on June 25. Those with symptoms of viral infection will be asked to write the examination in an isolated room earmarked for the purpose at the examination centres.

These are among the steps taken by the Dakshina Kannada district administration for the examination which will end on July 4.

A total of 30,825 students from the district will write the examination in 95 examination centres. The district administration has set apart 19 additional centres.

Advertising

Advertising

Deputy Director of Public Instruction, Dakshina Kannada, Malleswamy told The Hindu that all students will be subjected to thermal scanning before they are allowed to enter the examination centre. Those found with viral infection symptoms will be asked to write the examination in an isolated room at the centre. A total of 102 such rooms have been set up. Every examination hall will be sanitised, he said.

Every student will be provided face masks. Four teachers from Scouts and Guides will be posted as volunteers at each centre.

There are 1,328 Class 10 students in Dakshina Kannada who will write the examination in their native places in North Karnataka. These students shifted to their native places along with their parents during the lockdown.

Mr. Malleswamy said that students were given time till May 30 to choose the examination centres near their native places. He said that Dakshina Kannada has the highest number of students writing the examination outside the district.

As many as 345 students from Kasaragod in Kerala will write the examination in Dakshina Kannada. These students have to produce their hall ticket at the border check-posts before entering Karnataka.

Students can use their hall tickets to avail themselves of a free ride on KSRTC buses to reach the examination centres.

Helplines have been set up at the district headquarters and seven education blocks to answer queries from students. These helplines will be functional from Monday and will be operational every day (except on government holidays) between 9.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m. The district helpline numbers are Ph: 180042511017 (toll free) and 9845651353.