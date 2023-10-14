HamberMenu
Only 11 out of 22 remaining stalls taken by vendors for Mangaladevi Navarathri fair

The temple has earned nearly ₹10 lakh from auction of 84 stalls on temple’s Car Street

October 14, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Endowment-controlled Mangaladevi Temple conducted the second round of open auction for allotment of 22 spaces for stalls coming up for the Navaratri Festival, in Mangaluru on Saturday, October 14.

Endowment-controlled Mangaladevi Temple conducted the second round of open auction for allotment of 22 spaces for stalls coming up for the Navaratri Festival, in Mangaluru on Saturday, October 14. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Only 11 stalls out of 22 put under hammer were allocated to vendors at the open auction conducted by Mangaladevi Temple authorities for lack of bidders on Saturday, October 14. The Temple had already auctioned 71 stalls on October 10 for the Navarathri fair commencing from October 15.

Of the 11 successful bidders on Saturday, six were Muslims. The Dakshina Kannada and Udupi District Jatra Vyparastara Samanvaya Samiti had been petitioning the government and holding protests alleging the temple management was not allowing non-Hindu vendors to participate in the auction since October 10.

Following the Samiti demand, the district administrtion on Friday directed the temple management to hold auction for the remaining 34 stalls in an open auction. Of the 34, only 22 were found suitable to erect stalls and auctions were conducted accordingly. The temple received ₹55,000 revenue for 11 stalls. Only 13 vendors participated in the auction. Over ₹9 lakh was earned in the October 10 auction, up from ₹3 lakh being earned earlier when stall allocation were entrusted to an individual.

K. Vinayananda, a temple functionary, said the temple has earned nearly ₹10 lakh from two rounds of public auction. “There was no discrimination on community basis among vendors during the October 10 auction either. No Muslims took part in it,” he said.

One among the six vendors included Mohammed Sharique. “I have been placing my dry fruits stall for more than two decades. I am happy to get the allocation in the second round,” he said.

